CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — New video released on Friday shows the violent shootout that broke out on a CATS bus earlier this month between a driver and a passenger.

CATS released the video Friday to Queen City News. The video shows multiple shots fired between the driver and a passenger on the bus with at least two shots near innocent bystanders.

The shootout all started when the passenger asked to get off the bus between designated stops. The footage shows the CATS bus driver declining the passenger’s request.

The passenger is then observed yelling and at one point telling the bus driver ‘to touch him so he could claim self-defense.’

The shooting took place on Thursday, May 18, just after 11:00 a.m. near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. The passenger and suspect, identified as Omarri Tobias, 22, is seen walking from the back of the CATS bus to ask the driver to get off between stops.

The bus driver, identified as David Fullard by CATS, declined and that’s when the argument starts. When Fullard asked Tobias to stand behind the yellow line for safety reasons, that’s when Tobias is seen in the released video pulling out a gun from his pocket.

Tobias is seen observed stepping back over the line and then the two men start shooting at each other on the CATS bus. Fullard gets out of the driver’s seat, where the confrontation continues.

Fullard also fired one more shot outside of the CATS bus as Tobias was running away. To date, Fullard has been terminated from CATS, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Photo: Omarri Shariff Tobias via Mecklenburg County Jail

This week Tobias was issued a $250,000 bond in this case and was charged with the following: