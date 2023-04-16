CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Medic said they took two people to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from Romare Bearden Park

The park is located at 300 South Church Street in Uptown Charlotte.

Officers in the area heard gunshots and went to investigate just before 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 16th. Police later confirmed that the shooting happened in the park and there is no active threat. Witnesses say they heard five to six shots ring out.

BREAKING: CMPD says a suspect is in custody and they have what they believe to be the gun used.

They also say they believe the two victims and the suspect are known to each other and were involved in a verbal altercation prior to the shooting. — Sydney Heiberger QCNews (@SydneyHeiberger) April 16, 2023

Police say that they have arrested a suspect and have the weapon thought to have been used. Officers believe that an altercation between three people who already knew each other, the two victims and the suspect, led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.