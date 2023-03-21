CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Tuesday night, Mecklenburg County Commissioners decided where a county line truly sits.

Commissioners voted to keep the current boundary between Union and Mecklenburg County, in a Stallings/Matthews neighborhood, the same, but it’ll be up to state legislators to confirm that decision.

This issue came to a head in January when neighbors in the area had different understandings of which County their home sat in. Union County officials told Meck County officials that both counties were going off varying boundary lines.

“The lines that we are adopting tonight are the same lines we’ve gone by for all these years,” said George Dunlap (D), Chairman of the Board of Mecklenburg County Commissioners. “So it’s the same. It’s the same thing.”

Mecklenburg County Commissioners and Union County adopted a resolution that will leave the border as it is. Now the boards are asking the State to recognize their decision, though commissioners need more clarity about that.

“The disconnect for me was on the map where it says new county line that made me think that you’re proposing that to be the new line,” said Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, Mecklenburg County Commissioner.

But Dunlap clarified the matter.

“All you need to know now is that what’s in blue is in union, what’s in white is in Mecklenburg, and the county and the state will have to redraw their line to conform to what we adopt in this resolution,” Dunlap said.

Despite some confusion, the Board unanimously approved the resolution. After, they got an update from the County Manager, Dena Diorio, on the County’s farmland preservation plan.

“We listened to farmers’ stories, went on tours of farms, and visited farmers’ markets throughout the county,” Diorio said.

County staff spoke with 46 farmers from all corners of the County, and most were concerned with economic development negatively impacting and wiping out farmland in the area. And studies show their concerns are valid, with Mecklenburg County losing around 50% of its farms within the last 40 years.

Mecklenburg County is partnering with Johnson C. Smith University through this plan because they already have a sustainability village.

“We are looking to JCSU to drive what that means for farmland preservation. We’re looking for them to help me build the district capacity to be the next generation of conservationists.”

Commissioners supported the plan and were optimistic it would positively affect farmers and agricultural sustainability in Mecklenburg County.