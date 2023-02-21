CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – No charges will be filed against Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers in last year’s deadly officer-involved shooting on a Food Lion robbery suspect, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Charlotte Food Lion robbery suspect in officer-involved shooting dies

Last June officers responded to calls regarding an afternoon robbery at a Food Lion located on Tuckaseegee Road where staff reported a customer had left the store without paying for items. According to the police report, 45-year-old Kevin Boston was identified as the suspect and a short time later was approached by officers near the store. Boston flashed a gun, pointed it in the direction of the officers, fired the gun, and then struck a patrol vehicle. Officers returned fire and struck Boston.

Boston was transported to an area medical center where he was later pronounced dead, CMPD and family members later confirmed.

Boston was shot six times by two officers, Officer Erik Torres, and Officer Richard Meyer, records showed. 13 rounds in total were fired by the two officers, documents showed.

The department released a photo of Boston’s gun, which they said was recovered on the scene.

A CMPD Behavioral Psychologist, victim services, CSI, and operations command were among the departments that responded to the scene.

District Attorney Spencer Merriweather said none of the evidence would enable to state to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the officers did not act in defense of themselves.