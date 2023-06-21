CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — No charges are expected to be filed against a former CATS bus driver following a shootout with an armed passenger, CMPD confirmed on Wednesday.

Police said the decision was made after consultation with the DA’s Office.

“In consultation with the DA’s Office, CMPD does not anticipate charges against the CATS bus driver at this time ,” the department said to Queen City News in a written statement.

Video released from CATS to Queen City News in late May shows multiple shots fired between the driver and a passenger on the bus, with at least two shots near innocent bystanders.

The shootout started when the passenger asked to get off the bus between designated stops. Footage showed the CATS bus driver declining the passenger’s request. The passenger is then observed yelling and, at one point, telling the bus driver “to touch him so he could claim self-defense.”

The shooting occurred on Thursday, May 18, just after 11:00 a.m. near the Charlotte Premium Outlets. The passenger and suspect, identified as Omarri Tobias, 22, is seen walking from the back of the CATS bus to ask the driver to get off between stops.

The bus driver, identified as David Fullard by CATS, declined, and that’s when the argument began. When Fullard asked Tobias to stand behind the yellow line for safety reasons, that’s when Tobias is seen in the released video pulling out a gun from his pocket.

Watch a portion of the incident below here:

Tobias is observed stepping back over the line, and the two men start shooting at each other on the CATS bus. Fullard gets out of the driver’s seat, where the confrontation continues.

Fullard also fired one more shot outside the CATS bus as Tobias ran away. To date, Fullard has been terminated from CATS, and no criminal charges have been filed against him.

Photo: Omarri Shariff Tobias via Mecklenburg County Jail

Tobias was issued a $250,000 bond in this case and was charged with the following: