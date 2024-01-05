CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The police officer who shot and killed a suspect who was shown stabbing another in the head will not be charged, the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

On Aug. 20, 2023, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a domestic violence call at a Tremont Avenue apartment complex that turned deadly. DA Spencer Merriweather concluded that the actions from CMPD Officer Tyler Bourque were “reasonable” based on the “imminent threat” the officers were facing.

Body camera footage released last month shows the suspect, Peter Evan Cory, eventually lunging at the CMPD officer, knocking him to the floor. After another officer enters the room, the suspect is observed with a knife in his hand and then proceeds to stab the second officer, Shawn McMichael, in the head.

That’s when the CMPD officer who was under the suspect, Bourque, fired a single shot and struck the suspect.

Tremont Avenue in South End was the site of a massive police and fire response Sunday morning.

In a statement, DA Spencer Merriweather said that the combination of the body camera footage, their statements, and physical evidence corroborate Bourque’s account of the incident:

The evidence in this case is clear that Officer Bourque was responding to a call for service regarding a dispute between a male and a female when he heard screams and a gunshot come from inside the residence. After breaching the door, Officer Bourque and McMichael ran toward the screams where they were confronted with an injured female and the decedent, who was brandishing a gun. Officer Bourque commanded the decedent to, “put it down” before being forced into a struggle for a firearm that had been dropped or knocked loose. During that struggle, Officer Bourque was tackled to the ground by the decedent who was considerably larger than Officer Bourque. Mecklenburg DA Spencer Merriweather

McMichael reportedly sustained an 8-inch laceration just above his left ear down to the middle of his head that required approximately 13 stitches.

“There is no question that Officer Bourque was indeed reasonable in his belief the decedent posed an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death to himself and Officer McMichael and his use of lethal force is justified by law. Accordingly, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Peter Evan Cory,” Merriweather said.