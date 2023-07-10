CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — After years of back and forth, Charlotte City Council members once again postponed a decision on the proposals for Eastland Yards.

During Monday night’s regular business meeting, city staff recommended council approve the first proposal for the site of the former Eastland Mall, QC East. But despite that recommendation, council members decided to send these two proposals back to the Economic Development Committee.

The committee is supposed to convene as soon as possible to discuss the two proposals and come back to council with its own recommendation.

So what are the projects up for consideration? The first one is called QC East. Southern Entertainment, Charlotte Soccer Academy and Carolina Esports Hub teamed up, designing a proposal with six turf fields, an amphitheater, public events space and technology hub.

The other proposal, Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex, consists of 10 indoor basketball courts and an outdoor sports area with soccer, a running trail and more.

City staff created a list of pros and cons for both proposals. Some of the cons for QC East were that larger events might create traffic and parking issues for the east Charlotte community, and there was limited information on the annual operations.

Some of the cons for Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex were that there was a different developer who had taken over recently that wasn’t originally stated in the proposal, the programming is still very conceptual, the funding and financing is unclear, and the community access is potentially inadequate.

Many east Charlotte residents showed up to the meeting on Monday night, many of whom were disappointed when yet again, no decision was made.

“I’m not surprised. I mean, nothing’s been done for over 20 some years,” a resident named Rachel said. “It’s not just for that community, it’s for the entire region, the whole city of Charlotte. Yeah, it’ll impact the traffic. But the tax, the tax revenue that will come in, and from the investors, I just see it as an excellent opportunity for the city of Charlotte, and I hope they have the foresight to get through with it.”

There were mixed feelings among council members on actually making decision, because even though staff recommended QC East, more than 200 Charlotte residents have signed a petition supporting the Eastland Yards Indoor Sports Complex.

Aside from Eastland, council approved $3.5 million to renovate and restore 100 units at Brookhill Village, which will preserve one of the last standing affordable housing complexes in south Charlotte. It’s near the intersection of South Tryon Street and Remount Road.