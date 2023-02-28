CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – CMPD said a shooting happened at Northlake Mall Tuesday evening, and there were no injuries.

The incident was reported around 8:00 p.m. by authorities and happened outside Macy’s.

Police said that ‘a fight broke out that escalated to gunfire.’

Details are extremely limited; this story will be updated once received.