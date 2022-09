CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A tree fell onto a northwest Charlotte home Thursday afternoon, according to the Fire Department.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. on the 4300 block of Glenwood Drive near Rowan Street.

UPDATE: 4300 block of Glenwood Dr. Charlotte Fire crews removed large portion of tree. 3 occupants were inside home when tree fell but no injuries reported. https://t.co/MTNrbHGDqw pic.twitter.com/4JATRF7hyy — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 29, 2022

Officials say crews have removed a large portion of the tree.

Three people were inside the residence when the tree fell, but no injuries were reported.