CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials say they responded to an apartment fire in the South Park area Monday morning.

First responders said they spotted smoke on arrival in the 5700 block of Carnegie Boulevard. The agency posted photos from the scene of the Allure at Southpark apartment building.

Charlotte MEDIC also responded to the incident and said they did not transport patients.

