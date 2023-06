More than 2,000 Cotswald-area residents are experiencing a power outage, according to a Duke Energy outage map.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — More than 2,000 Cotswald-area residents were experiencing a power outage on Friday, according to Duke Energy officials.

The area seemed to extend between Sharon Amity and Wendover roads in east Charlotte.

A customer reported the outage around 11:30 a.m. Friday. The website cited additional repairs for the area. The power company cited a vehicle damaging equipment for the outage.