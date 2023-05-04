CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The NoDa Neighborhood and Business Association (NoDa NBA) stated via Instagram on Thursday they felt a press release addressing the Johnston YMCA’s sale was ‘exaggerated’ when mentioning their involvement with the community.

On Tuesday, the YMCA notified the public its property would be sold to an undisclosed developer and operate through the end of 2023.

END OF AN ERA 😓 | NoDa’s YMCA, the ‘Johnston’ branch, active for over 70 years, will be sold to a selected developer, according to a communications spokesperson. More: https://t.co/IKVnJLIf6w pic.twitter.com/C7hWjfIcaj — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 2, 2023

Officials with the Johnston branch said after working with the community and attempting to plan the property’s redevelopment, they decided to sell the YMCA when considering long-term financial needs.

“We have asked the YMCA to retract the first line in their press release as it is factually untrue,” a NoDa NBA spokesperson wrote.

The first line of the release reads:

“Over the past several years, we have worked with the NoDa community to come up with a plan for the redevelopment of the Johnston YMCA property.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

NoDa NBA officials expressed disappointment with the Y, stating they were “ignored and pushed aside” while working towards a solution, ultimately learning the property was sold through the press release, along with the public.

“To learn through a public press release of this sale when we personally had once again asked for an update a week ago is insensitive,” a NoDa NBA spokesperson wrote. “[It] shows the Y’s failure to be inclusive and respectful of the community they will no longer reside in.”

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The Y says they will work with all staff members to determine their desired interests in available positions.