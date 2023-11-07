CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Is Brooks’ Sandwich House up for sale? The Nichols Company announced that the property, located at 2710 N. Brevard Street, is now for sale.

The site is located in NoDa in Charlotte’s historic arts and entertainment district. Agent Lauren Bremer tells Queen City News Tuesday that although the land is for sale, Brooks’ Sandwich House which is currently on the property is reportedly moving to another location.

The new location has yet to be announced.

Officials said the site is walkable to various multi-family developments, retail, restaurants, a LYNX Light Rail station, Segment 5 of the Cross Charlotte Trail, and the future Queens Park.

“Optimist Hall is nearby and the site’s close proximity to Uptown provides easy access to major interstates. This is a great opportunity for a variety of development uses, including multifamily and mixed-use in an iconic Charlotte location currently operating as Brooks’ Sandwich House,” Agent Bremer said in the posting.

The property is 0.965 acres.