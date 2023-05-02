CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NoDa’s YMCA, the ‘Johnston’ branch, active for over 70 years, will be sold to a selected developer, according to a communications spokesperson.

The facility will operate through the end of 2023.

END OF AN ERA 😓 | NoDa’s YMCA, the ‘Johnston’ branch, active for over 70 years, will be sold to a selected developer, according to a communications spokesperson. More: https://t.co/IKVnJLIf6w pic.twitter.com/C7hWjfIcaj — Queen City News (@Queen_City_News) May 2, 2023

Officials say after working with the community for several years and attempting to plan the property’s redevelopment, they ultimately decided to sell the YMCA when considering long-term financial needs.

“While our original intent was to maintain a physical branch presence on the site, this decision was made following careful consideration of the existing branch’s limitations and our association’s overall financial needs,” the spokesperson wrote.

The Y says they will work with all staff members to determine their desired interests in available positions.