CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – NoDa’s YMCA, the ‘Johnston’ branch, active for over 70 years, will be sold to a selected developer, according to a communications spokesperson.
The facility will operate through the end of 2023.
Officials say after working with the community for several years and attempting to plan the property’s redevelopment, they ultimately decided to sell the YMCA when considering long-term financial needs.
“While our original intent was to maintain a physical branch presence on the site, this decision was made following careful consideration of the existing branch’s limitations and our association’s overall financial needs,” the spokesperson wrote.
The Y says they will work with all staff members to determine their desired interests in available positions.