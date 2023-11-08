CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Brooks Sandwich House has been serving customers on the corner of Brevard Street for more than 50 years.

Within 15 minutes of opening Wednesday morning, a line of customers at the NoDa staple stretched to the road.

“It’s unbelievable. It’s the best burger I’ve ever had,” customer Jerry Grady said.

Most days, it’s the food that brings people out to the beloved burger joint.

“In the 15 years that I have been coming here, I haven’t found another burger like it,” one customer said.

Wednesday, it was the food, but also the fear that their days of eating ‘mouth-watering’ burgers are numbered.

“People are going to be coming by here in droves just to maybe get their last chance because it might sell quick, it may not. Who knows?” customer Donovan Long said.

At the edge of the gravel parking lot, a ‘For Sale’ sign confirms an inkling that many have had for quite some time.

“It’s a shame. It really is,” one customer said.

The nearly one acre of land is up for sale.

“Optimist Hall is nearby and the site’s close proximity to Uptown provides easy access to major interstates. This is a great opportunity for a variety of development uses, including multifamily and mixed-use in an iconic Charlotte location currently operating as Brooks’ Sandwich House,” real estate Agent Bremer said in the property’s online posting.

“They may run a bulldozer through it. They may incorporate it into another project. I am not sure. We will just have to wait and see,” Brooks’ Sandwich House owner David Brooks said.

Brooks accompanied his customers in like, saying how thankful he was for their long-time support.

“It just warms my heart. It really does,” he said.

He and his twin brother Scott opened the sandwich shop in 1973. Scott was tragically shot and killed while opening the restaurant four years ago.

“I’ve picked myself up and just kept myself going but you know I’ve got such a strong family who said we are here. We’ve got you back,” he said.

At 65 years old, he says it is time to retire. As for the future of Brooks’ Sandwich House, he says that will be up to his kids.

“I mean, I love what I do. I love the relationships I’ve got, and the friends I’ve made, and I love talking to people. I think you probably know that by now. But my plans right off are to just sit down and catch my breath to see what the next steps are going to be,” Books said.

Brooks says the sandwich shop will be open and serving customers up until the very last minute.

When it comes to what’s next with the restaurant, he says we will have to wait and see what happens.