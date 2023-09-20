CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Halfway through the work week we’ll keep this trend going! High pressure drives the forecast yet again with a cool morning leading to a pleasant afternoon.

Temperatures have settled into the 50s and 60s this morning with higher elevations sitting in the 40s. Our cool and mild start will lead to a warm finish as mostly sunny skies usher in highs in the low 80s.

This is near normal for this time of year and winds will be light out of the south-southeast between 3 and 7 miles per hour. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s before rebounding back into the low 80s on Thursday.

Highs will slide from the low 80s to the upper 70s on Friday as High Pressure pushes east. 70s take hold this weekend as a low-pressure system off the coast of Georgia tracks north.

This will usher in a low rain chance for Saturday but looks to only impact our far eastern counties at best. Most will stay more dry than wet with highs peaking in the upper 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Upper 70s and low 80s will persist heading into early next week with low rain chances on tap for Tuesday.

Today: Mostly Sunny & Pleasant. High: 83.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy & Cool. Low: 59.