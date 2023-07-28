CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Officers arrested several suspects after car chase followed a north Charlotte shooting Friday night.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call for assault with a deadly weapon with injury just before 7:30 p.m. July 28 in the 1900 block of Prospect Drive near Tom Hunter Road.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly discovered a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The Charlotte Fire Department provided initial medical aid, and the victim was then transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMPD said officers observed the suspect vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed and attempted to stop the vehicle. It failed to stop, and pursuit ensued as it was considered a crime dangerous to life.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Sugar Creek Road and Cinderella Lane. No other motorists or residents were involved in the collision.

CMPD said multiple suspects were taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.