CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway after a north Charlotte Starbucks was vandalized Tuesday evening, causing about $1,500 in damages, police said.

The crime occurred between 6:40 p.m. and 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Starbucks located at 8421 Davis Lake Parkway, according to the police report.

CMPD said damage has been reported to one of the windows at the Starbucks location.

This case remains open and ongoing.