NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews were battling a wildfire that spans an estimated 7,000 acres in the Croatan National Forest, officials announced Friday.

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Alayna Verduyn, WNCT photo)

Smoke from Croatan National Forest fire in Greenville (Angie Quezada, WNCT photo)

Smoke from the “Great Lake wildfire” will be visible and impact the Catfish Lake and Great Lake Road areas, according to the National Forests in North Carolina press release. The Black Lake OHV area is closed until further notice. Residents were reporting ash from the fire that was falling in places north of the fire such as New Bern, Kinston and Greenville.

Drones are prohibited in or near an active wildlife area.

Officials are asking the public to “be aware of the potential for smoke in the area and drive with caution around working prescribed fire personnel on Great Lake Road and surrounding areas.”