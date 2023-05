An incident involving a man enticing a juvenile is being investigated at the Keith Family YMCA in north Charlotte. (File photo)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating what’s called a “potential juvenile enticement” at the Keith Family YMCA in north Charlotte.

The incident allegedly occurred around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the site on Old Mallard Creek Road. CMPD said a male is reported to have attempted to interact and/or communicate with at least one juvenile at the location.

This is an active and ongoing investigation.