CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A parent involved with a North Mecklenburg High School knife incident was in Mecklenburg County court Tuesday morning.

Luis Berry, 45, is accused of pulling out the weapon in front of students last month. No student or employee got injured during the incident.

The judge issued an electronic warrant Tuesday. Huntersville Police say Berry is facing charges of having a weapon on school property, assault with a deadly weapon (non-injury), trespassing, and disorderly conduct. The man allegedly brandished a pocketknife during the November incident.

Queen City News contacted Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools after seeing social media comments that Berry reacted with the weapon after someone bullied his child. The school system could not confirm Berry’s motives.