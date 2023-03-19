CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a vehicle collision that involved a pedestrian, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident before midnight Sunday on North Tryon Street near W. Lidell Street and 16th Street, not far from Optimist Hall.

There is no mention of an arrest or any charges at this time and this remains an active investigation.

Roadways were shut down while the investigation took place and the scene was cleared.