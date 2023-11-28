CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Northlake Mall announced eight new retailers were recently added to its lineup, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Mall managers said the stores are all local, specialty retailers. Among them are Charlotte’s Nails, Vixen Ready Art Factory, 3Six92, Korset, D. Williams Suits, Applause Nails, C Store, and Destination Sweets.

In a time when brick-and-mortar stores are closing around the country, Northlake marketing manager Ashley Ryan says she’s proud the mall is adding new tenants.

“We’ve been opening doors one after the other recently,” she said. “I think a lot of retailers have been closing, but the stores that we opened all offer different things. They saw the opportunity. I think after COVID too, they’re excited to get back out and be in person.”

Frankie White owns Destination Sweets, one of the new mall tenants. After closing his previous brick-and-mortar bakery to focus on ecommerce and wholesale, he said he missed seeing customers and thought a mall would be a perfect place to open a second business.

“I’ve shopped at Northlake Mall for years, I get my haircut here, it’s close to my house,” said White. “So one day I was walking through and thought, ‘You know what, Northlake Mall it is!’”

White admitted the decision to sign a lease was not an easy one. Northlake Mall has made headlines for multiple violent incidents that have driven out major chain retailers like American Eagle and Apple.

Ryan said the mall is not turning away from big-box retailers, but at the moment, more local small businesses are interested in signing leases. Recent residential developments just north of the mall also were a draw.

“It was definitely a concern whether I wanted to invest the time and money opening a business where things weren’t going to necessarily work out,” White said. “But after doing a little bit of research and looking at the up-and-coming projects in the area, the housing development, the condo development, the apartments, the new entertainment things that are coming to the area, and after meeting with management, some changes and some new tenants that are going to be coming online, I thought there was nothing to worry about.”

White said while the mall did not offer any special incentives for him to sign a lease, he was able to work out what he believes was a very good deal.