CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One day after a shooting injured two people at Northlake Mall, business was back to normal.

“At this point, we are just kind of dehumanized to it because it has happened so many times. So, we just have to keep going,” shopper Sofia Arana said.

While most shops opened Friday, foot traffic was minimal throughout the morning and mid-afternoon.

Some spent their day Christmas shopping on the property Friday, while others chose to go elsewhere.

“I just wanted to go shopping. Christmas is coming up, so I realized I needed to run into Target, get a few groceries, and things like that. I wanted to go to the mall, but I am a little iffy because I saw what was going on yesterday, so,” shopper Lexus Wilson said.

Mall officials say they followed their emergency plan.

“You know, when something like this happens, it is definitely not anticipated. However, we were prepared for it, and protocol was handled,” Northlake Mall spokesperson Nicole Peternel said.

Thursday’s incident was not the first shooting at Northlake Mall. Last year, authorities said a teen fired a gun near the AMC Theater and food court. In 2016, one person suffered injuries in a shooting on Labor Day. In 2015, an off-duty officer shot and killed an 18-year-old on Christmas Eve.

“I feel like malls such as Northlake and Concord (Mills) have had so many shootings, I feel like it (is) more prone to be normal to have these shootings. So, it’s not like a big shocker. It’s like a day-to-day thing,” a shopper said.

Northlake Mall opened in 2005 and filled a retail void in north Charlotte. Last year, it lost Dick’s Sporting Goods, an anchor store. That location remains vacant.

“I think if you look at retail across the country, there are some nuances and things that are happening,” Peternel said. “Our mall has been doing really well. Our retailers have been doing really well. We’ve had a lot of traffic in there, which is great to see.”