CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Northlake Mall will roll out new security measures and protocols in response to the recent shootings that have happened both inside and outside the mall.

A representative said they are finalizing the details of the rollout. When we asked specifically what the areas of focus would be or who was being consulted, representatives were not able to answer.

Business owners, however, tell us they’ve been told there will be more law enforcement officers on site, going from one or two to five or six.

Business owners say change needs to happen fast because they are losing their sense of safety and their source of income because shoppers are going somewhere else.

“Sometimes I might even be skeptical to come here,” one shopper said. “Maybe even go to Concord just for that reason.”

There has been a rising trend of shootings at malls across the country, and Northlake has not been immune.

There have been three shootings in three months.

One of which sent two people to the hospital, including an innocent bystander.