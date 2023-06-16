CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A college community is grieving the loss of a freshman who police say was killed this week by a 16-year-old in Charlotte.
Paul Tate was a 21-year-old freshman at Livingstone College in Salisbury. He previously played basketball at West Mecklenburg High School and attended Shiloh A.M.E. Zion Church in Mount Holly.
Tate’s mentor says the student lived in northwest Charlotte and had worked at a gas station near the shopping center where he was shot and killed the middle of the day Wednesday.
Police say Tate and a 16-year-old got into some kind of dispute in the parking lot of the Rozzelle’s Crossing shopping center on Mount-Holly Huntersville Road. Investigators say the 16-year-old pulled out a gun and shot and killed Tate near the busy commercial area.
Livingstone College calls this a “senseless act of gun violence” that took their student.
Tate’s mentor James Benton says the student reached out to him and was trying to stay out of trouble and get on the right path towards a college degree.
“It felt so sad when I got that phone call that he just lost his life, and I was just saying all this stuff he’s doing in the community especially up in Mount Holly,” said Benton. “I feel like the parents need to step up; you need to know where your child is at all times, you should know where they’re at, you should know what’s in their room. Don’t be scared to ask questions as a parent.”
Just hours after the murder, police say the suspect walked into the police station in Uptown and surrendered to police. The teen was interviewed by detectives and taken to a juvenile detention center, where they were charged with murder.
Livingstone College released the follow statement to Queen City News:
Livingstone College was devastated by the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of student Paul Tate on June 14, 2023. He was 21.
A senseless act of gun violence has prematurely taken the life of a student – a freshman – who was in the beginning of his educational pursuits at Livingstone College.
Faculty and staff who knew him well described him as a joy to be around. “I understand he was recently adopted into the kingdom of God by the confessing of his faith and would often quote Scriptures,” said Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis. “I pray this brings solace to his family, friends, and all who knew him during this time of bereavement. Unfortunately, this is a sober reminder that life is fleeting, but earth hath no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.”
Paul graduated from West Mecklenburg High School and attended Shiloh AME Zion Church in Mount Holly.
“Please keep the family of this fallen Blue Bear in your prayers as they navigate through this most difficult time of a life gone too soon,” Davis said.
Details of the funeral arrangements for Paul will be provided as they become available.Livingstone College