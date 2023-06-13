CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made after authorities determined a home that caught on fire Tuesday morning in northwest Charlotte was set intentionally, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters arrived at the home on Knollcrest Drive just after 10 a.m., and it was controlled in 13 minutes by 30 Charlotte firefighters. No injuries were reported for firefighters or civilians.

WATCH 🔥 | Fire at northwest Charlotte home was intentionally set: CFD.



The estimated loss was $25,000, CFD said.