CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has released more details about a shooting involving a jogger in south Charlotte.

Around 2:15 Sunday afternoon, CMPD responded to an aggravated assault call for service in the 3500 block of Sharon Road.

Police say the suspect approached the jogger and without warning fired a gun directly at the victim, striking him in the right calf.

As the victim tried to get away, the suspect fired again and hit the victim in his left hand. Medic arrived at the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A vehicle passing by was also struck during the incident, officials said. The people inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Police say they quickly found the suspect- 33-year-old Stephen Damonta Montgomery- standing in the intersection of Sharon Road and Woodhaven Road.

As officers approached him, he began to resist. Officers continued to give Montgomery commands to stop resisting but he failed to comply.

After a short time, officers were able to safely take Montgomery into custody, CMPD said.

Montgomery, 33, was arrested and charged with:

Assault with a Deadly Weapon Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury

Assault with a Deadly Weapon

Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle

Carrying Concealed Weapon

Robbery with a Dangerous Object

Assault on a Government Official

Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

The firearm with Montgomery during the time of the incident was reported stolen from Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 16 — the day before the incident.

He is currently being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail under a $510,000 secured bond.