CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following an officer-involved shooting at 327 West Tremont Avenue, CMPD confirms.

Shortly before 8:00 Sunday morning, CMPD responded to a domestic disturbance call for service. When they arrived, they heard shots fired from inside and forced entry into the apartment, officials said.

Once inside officers encountered a male suspect who who began to struggle as police tried to take him into custody.

Chief Jennings says, during the struggle, the suspect was able to grab a knife and used it to stab the officer in the neck area. That officer retreated and the back-up officer then fired at the suspect, who died at the scene.

Update from Chief Jennings on Officer Involved Shooting in the Central Division pic.twitter.com/kBPpOrkTTX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 20, 2023

CMPD says the officer who was stabbed and a female victim who received a gunshot wound were transported to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The officer that shot and killed the suspect has been placed under administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the CMPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau, which is standard procedure.

This is still an active investigation and anyone with information can 704-432-TIPS(8477). You can also call Crime Stoppers where you can remain anonymous at 704-334-1600.