CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There was an officer-involved shooting just outside Uptown Wednesday night, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

It occurred in the 1400 block of West Trade Street near Frazier Avenue.

CMPD said officers responded to a shots-fired call for service, and one person was transported to a nearby hospital. All officers were unharmed.

Officers said a firearm was recovered on scene.