CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Four people were detained, including two juveniles, and no injuries were reported after an officer-involved shooting Thursday in northwest Charlotte, according to CMPD.
The incident happened on Sept. 15, around 5 p.m., in the 1300 block of Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road.
Officers say they attempted a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle, and the driver fled the car with a gun in his hand.
Police pursued him on foot and, after perceiving the suspect as a lethal threat, fired their weapons at the man; no shots hit the man, and no officers were injured.
After the shots were fired, the suspect, identified as 18-year-old Shaheem Covington, surrendered. Covington was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing to elude and resisting officers.
Police additionally took the other three people in the vehicle into custody. Two juveniles were arrested and charged with possession of a firearm by a minor.
Three officers were placed on administrative leave, and multiple firearms were recovered.
