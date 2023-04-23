CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An officer and another driver were injured following a collision overnight on Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after 1 a.m. Sunday near South Tryon Street on Billy Graham Parkway. A CMPD patrol vehicle was found to have gotten into an accident involving another vehicle, the department said.

The officer suffered minor injuries while another driver was transported to an area medical center.

It is unclear at this time if there are any charges in the wreck and this remains an active investigation.