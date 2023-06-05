CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer is OK after being brushed by a fleeing vehicle on Monday morning, Queen City News has learned.

The incident occurred near Axminster Court and the Mallard Ridge Apartments. QCN was at the scene and CMPD said officers were attempting to detain a driver when the driver fled.

As the suspect took off, the suspect’s vehicle brushed an officer with the vehicle’s open door, CMPD told Queen City News. The officer was not harmed.

There is no information regarding arrests at this time and this remains an active investigation.