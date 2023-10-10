CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An officer involved in a shooting that killed a man in the 100 block of Frazier Avenue Wednesday, Oct. 4, has been identified, CMPD said.

Around 9:30 p.m. that Wednesday night, several officers responded to the scene for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, CMPD said Officer Braylin Brown encountered an armed man matching the description of the suspect in question.

CMPD said Officer Brown gave multiple commands to the armed man to put down his weapon. An ‘encounter ensued’ and multiple shots were fired, they said. Officer Brown fired his weapon, striking 44-year-old Nicholas Demar Lopez, CMPD said.

Officer Brown began life-saving measures before Medic arrived at the scene, police said. Lopez was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Officer Brown was transported to a local hospital as a precaution but has since been released. He has been placed on paid administrative leave, CMPD said.

The investigation is still active and ongoing by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.