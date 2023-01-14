CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Officers were shot at and led on a vehicle pursuit after responding to a burglary in northwest Charlotte on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenurg Police said.

Officers responded to calls regarding a breaking and entering around 9:40 p.m. on Friday near 300 Tribune Drive in a residential area in northwest Charlotte, not far from the Whitewater Center.

Upon arrival, officers were shot at by a suspect who then proceeded to get into a vehicle and start a chase that ended in Fort Mill, according to the police report.

South Carolina law enforcement engaged and assisted in the pursuit, and the apprehension.

The initial call was for two suspects, and it’s unclear if officers engaged in a second suspect. No injuries were reported, or names given in the case. Det. Trietley is the lead on the case and this remains an active investigation.