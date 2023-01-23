CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A USPS Letter Carrier was involved in a south Charlotte armed robbery Thursday, Jan. 19; officials are offering up to $50,000 for information leading to an arrest, according to an Inspection Service release.

The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Candlewood Drive near South Boulevard.

Officials say three black males in their early 20s, wearing all black, fled the scene in a white four-door sedan.

The suspects should be considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

With any information, Inspection Services asks you to contact their hotline at 1-877-876-2455 or submit a tip to Charlotte CrimeStoppers.