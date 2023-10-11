CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Bomb Squad detonated an ‘old, possibly hazardous’ device that was found at a local home Wednesday.

Authorities responded to a private residence located in the 1900 block of Pine Mountain Road.

QCN was at the scene when law enforcement detonated the device from a safe distance.

CMPD has asked residents to please avoid the area at this time.

Transportation Delays

Due to the police activity and several road closures, transportation delays may be expected at the following schools on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said:

West Mecklenburg High School

River Oaks Academy

Coulwood STEM Academy

Piedmont Middle School

Lincoln Heights Montessori

Ranson Middle School

Whitewater Academy and Whitewater Middle School

Blythe Elementary

North Academy of World Languages

JM Alexander Middle School

Metro School

Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy

Long Creek Elementary

Turning Point Academy.