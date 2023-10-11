CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police and the Bomb Squad detonated an ‘old, possibly hazardous’ device that was found at a local home Wednesday.
Authorities responded to a private residence located in the 1900 block of Pine Mountain Road.
QCN was at the scene when law enforcement detonated the device from a safe distance.
CMPD has asked residents to please avoid the area at this time.
Transportation Delays
Due to the police activity and several road closures, transportation delays may be expected at the following schools on Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said:
- West Mecklenburg High School
- River Oaks Academy
- Coulwood STEM Academy
- Piedmont Middle School
- Lincoln Heights Montessori
- Ranson Middle School
- Whitewater Academy and Whitewater Middle School
- Blythe Elementary
- North Academy of World Languages
- JM Alexander Middle School
- Metro School
- Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy
- Long Creek Elementary
- Turning Point Academy.
This is a developing story; check back for updates.