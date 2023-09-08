CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A 100-year-old historically Black one-room schoolhouse was on the move Friday morning.

A truck carried the Siloam School from the Mallard Creek area onto North Tryon Street and then to Eastway Drive, eventually landing it at its new home at The Charlotte Museum of History in east Charlotte.

“This was definitely a big deal to move a building like this,” said Lauren Wallace, the Development Director of The Charlotte Museum of History.

The truck carried cargo that was connected to Charlotte’s past.

“There are just so many lessons people can learn from this building of kind of a visible reminder of how far we’ve come in this country,” said Fannie Flono, Chair of the Save The Siloam School Project.

The nine-mile journey early Friday morning to move the 1920s one-room schoolhouse to The Charlotte Museum of History didn’t even take two hours, but the project has been in the works for seven years.

“Every day that it was out at the site where it was located was a day that it was in danger of being torn down, burned down, or destroyed in some way,” said Flono.

Saving the Siloam School became the cry of the community.

“Now that it’s here, we can all just breathe a sigh of relief that we have it in a position where we can restore it, and we can use it for that important teaching tool,” said Flono.

The school was built around 1924 by the Black community in Mallard Creek for Black children.

“It’s part of the long story of Civil War to civil rights,” said Wallace.

The school was a Rosenwald-designed school.

“It really was the brainchild of Booker T. Washington and Julius Rosenwald and the Tuskegee Institute,” said Wallace.

During a time when public schools for Black students were severely underfunded, the community stepped in to build the Siloam School.

“This was a school that was built in the height of the Jim Crow South. It’s when you’ve got a lot of things that are happening in the community, a lot of rights that are being taken away, a lot of things that we aren’t so proud of in Charlotte’s history, and it’s really important for us to be able to tell that story,” said Wallace.

The schoolhouse built and saved by the community is now getting a new life.

“We were incredibly, amazingly lucky to find one woman named Martha Barringer. She was still alive, she was 96, and she was still willing to talk about it,” said Wallace of a recorded interview with a former student that will be added to the museum artifacts.

The museum is planning to preserve the stories of the former student.

“It was just an amazing conversation with someone who walked literally on the floorboards we’re working to restore here,” said Wallace.

Through the restoration, the museum will take visitors back in time.

“It is going to be a space that people can actually walk into and see what it was like to step into this space as a teacher, as a student, as a community member, and be able to have conversations about that story and about what this community in 1924 did to ensure that students had access to education, and that’s huge,” said Wallace.

The Siloam School has evolved over the years.

After it closed around the 1950s, the museum says the school janitor bought it and made it his home, and then his son turned it into an auto body shop.

Next week, crews will begin laying the foundation for the Siloam School’s next chapter at the museum.