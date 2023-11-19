CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An arrest has been made after a fire was intentionally set at a west Charlotte apartment Sunday evening, the Charlotte Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to a three-story apartment complex in the 3100 block of Nobles Avenue around 6:30 p.m. November 19.

According to authorities, the fire on the first story of the building was controlled in about 10 minutes. The Red Cross was helping one person and their dog who were home during the fire and were displaced from their home.

Officials said the fire was set on purpose, and one person has been charged. It is estimated that the fire caused roughly $13,000 in damages.