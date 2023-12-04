CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was left with serious injuries following a crash in east Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to the 8300 block of Pence Road just before 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2.

Get breaking news alerts with the Queen City News mobile app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When police arrived, they found a 2004 gold Mercury Grand Marquis and a 2017 gray Honda CRV, both with serious front-end damage.

Medic also responded to the scene and transported the driver of the Honda, 74-year-old Ann Stewart Bryan, to a local hospital where she later died, officials said.

The driver of the Mercury, 24-year-old Daizah Breon Gibson, was also transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

Police say Gibson was driving north on Pence Road when she crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on.

Toxicology results are pending, but Bryan is not believed to be impaired at the time of the incident.

Officials charged Gibson with reckless driving and driving left of the center. Detectives with CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit have also obtained a warrant for felony death by motor vehicle against Gibson. That will be served once she is released from the hospital, CMPD says.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information on the crash or was a witness should call Detective Leung at 704-432-2169, ext. 6. Anonymous tips can also be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.