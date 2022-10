Details are extremely limited; more information will be provided as it becomes available.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person was killed, and another was injured in a south Charlotte collision, according to Medic.

The crash happened on Providence Road and Cloister Drive near the Strawberry Hill Apartments.

Paramedics say one person was pronounced deceased on the scene, and another was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

