CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a Wednesday night crash along Brookshire Boulevard, according to Charlotte MEDIC officials.

The agency said the death occurred around 11:45 p.m. on the road near Interstate 85.

MEDIC said the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Queen City News is working to find out what led to the cause of the wreck. We’ll bring you more as this story develops.