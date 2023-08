A Ross Avenue house suffered damage during an incident that MEDIC said one person died early Tuesday morning. (Trevor Beck)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte MEDIC is confirming a death in the 3000 block of Ross Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officials said one person died on the scene in west Charlotte. Ross Avenue is just off West Boulevard.

Queen City News went to the scene and observed light damage to a house in the area. The damage included a slanted column on the front porch.