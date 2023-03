CMPD says a person died in front of Providence High School Friday evening.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Authorities say a person died Friday when a motorcycle and a car collided.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking motorists to avoid the area of Pineville-Matthews Road and Echo Forest Drive. The incident is in front of Providence High School.

Road Closure due to Traffic Fatality in the South Division. https://t.co/XzktMYfxAT — CMPD News (@CMPD) March 3, 2023

MEDIC confirmed the fatality.