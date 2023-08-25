CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer shot and killed a suspect during a domestic violence incident in north Charlotte Friday morning.

Authorities said they were called to a location on Roundhouse Way before 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers feared a threat inside the apartment and entered. Officers observed a lethal threat to the victim and one officer discharged their service weapon. A male subject was pronounced deceased on the scene.

CMPD police chief Johnny Jennings made a statement from the scene.

“This is just another example of how dangerous domestic calls for service are,” Jennings said. “Our officers observed a threat and had to mitigate that as soon as possible to preserve life.”

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Jennings said emergency personnel took a woman with multiple stab wounds for medical care. He also said the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation would be the lead investigating agency in the incident.

Queen City News is at the scene and we’re working to find out more about what happened.