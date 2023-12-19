CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say they are working to learn more about a homicide Tuesday morning.

Police say they discovered a victim with a gunshot wound in the 3900 block of West Tyvola Road early Tuesday morning before 2 a.m. Officers pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Officers initially went to the scene for a welfare call.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence. Representatives from CMPD’s Operations Command, Victim Services, CFD, and Medic also assisted.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.