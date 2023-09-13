CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead following a stabbing overnight in Uptown Charlotte, Medic said Wednesday.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident near 700 North Church Street in the 4th Ward. One victim was pronounced dead.

Details surrounding the circumstances are unclear at this time. There is no mention of a suspect and this is an active investigation. We’ll have more information as it comes into the newsroom.