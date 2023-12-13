CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A person of interest has been taken into custody after a woman was killed and a man was injured in a shooting in south Charlotte Tuesday, CMPD said.

The shooting happened at 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 12, in the 4000 block of Meadowridge Drive.

As CMPD officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman deceased from apparent gunshot wounds. A man was rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene and transported to CMPD’s law enforcement center in uptown Charlotte.

This case remains active and ongoing. Anyone with additional information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS or Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.