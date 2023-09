CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person has lost their life and three others were taken to the hospital after an overdose, according to the Mecklenburg EMS Agency (Medic).

The incident happened the night of Sunday, September 3, in the 4900 block of Park Road.

Officials say of those who were taken to the hospital, one person had life-threatening injuries and two others had minor injuries.

Police have not said what substance caused the death.