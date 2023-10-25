CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person is dead and two others are seriously injured following a shooting overnight at a Beatties Ford Road gas station, Medic said.

The deadly shooting occurred just before midnight, Oct. 24, at the Sam’s Mart on Beatties Ford Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were at the scene investigating.

CMPD said three people with gunshot wounds were discovered. Medic confirmed with QCN that one person was pronounced deceased at the scene and two others were transported to an area medical center with life-threatening injuries.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation. Crime tape was put up as CSI investigated.

Operations Command, Victim Services, CSI, and CFD were among the departments that responded to the scene.